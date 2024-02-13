Music and spoken word will be used to celebrate International Women’s Day in Lichfield.

Taking place on 8th March, the event at Lichfield Guildhall will showcase local female talent.

Among the performers are Rosie Tee, Emily Alice and Amelia Harrison. They will be joined by local poet Emily Rose.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“This will be an inspirational night celebrating women in music and spoken word. “Join us for an eclectic mix of local talent.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £13 and can be booked online.