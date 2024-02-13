The future of a Lichfield shop is in doubt after a beauty company called in administrators.

The Body Shop, founded by Dame Anita Roddick, was only bought by private equity form Aurelius in November.

But FRP has now been appointed as the administrator in a bid to secure the future of the company.

However, the move has put more than 200 shops and around 2,000 jobs at risk with the prospect of closures among the possible short term measures which could be considered.

In a statement, FRP said:

“The Body Shop has faced an extended period of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a difficult trading environment for the wider retail sector.” FRP

The retailer is the latest high street brand to face challenges, with Lichfield seeing the disappearance of the likes of Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins and Wilko in recent years.