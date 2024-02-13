A new logo for Lichfield District Council was created at no additional cost, local authority chiefs have said.

A traditional crest has been introduced to replace the existing design.

But the move has been questioned by some councillors over concerns about how the new branding was agreed and the cost of both designing it and rolling it out across the local authority.

But a spokesperson for the council said it had been paid for from existing budgets.

“The council have updated the existing Lichfield District crest and will replace the new look gradually – initially across digital platforms and only updating printed materials when it’s time for them to be replaced. “The cost of evolving the crest was included in an existing web development project and in this way the change is effected at no additional cost to residents.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson