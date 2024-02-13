Retirees are being invited to find out more about a new scheme aiming to help people find appropriate properties.

The Older Person Shared Ownership (OPSO) scheme has been launched to help buyers move into specialist retirement accommodation.

An information event will be held at McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place development on Rotten Row from 11am to 4pm on Thursday (15th February).

David Meachem, the company’s divisional sales director, said:

“Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible. “Our Shared Ownership Information Day is designed to uncover the benefits of OPSO, while showing prospective homeowners how they can get more from their retirement. “By helping to make housing specifically for older people more accessible, retirees can enjoy the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of without having to commit to the full purchase price.” David Meachem

The OPSO scheme would allow buyers to purchase up to 75% of a retirement living property.

Those considering such a move at Stowe Place, could purchase a 50% share of a one bedroom apartment from £152,000 with a monthly rent of £350 on the remaining half.

Those who want to attend the information event can book in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.