A lifesaving charity has been named as a finalist in a national awards scheme.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is up for the Best Longform Film at the Charity Film Awards for a piece created in partnership with production company 7video.

The six minute Nigel’s Story film focuses on the story of a former patient who suffered a cardiac arrest at his home.

The work aims to highlight the difference the air ambulance crews can make, as well as highlighting the importance of support the public can offer at incidents.

Having been shortlisted following a public vote, a panel of judges will now confirm the overall winners.

There will also be a chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award online.

Helen Stevens, from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We hope the communities in the counties we serve get behind us and vote for Nigel’s Story which was produced to raise awareness of not only the advanced, hospital-level equipment and enhanced drugs our clinicians bring to scene, but also the vital difference bystander support can make to a patient’s outcome.” Helen Stevens

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in March.