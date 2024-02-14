Lichfield has celebrated Shrove Tuesday with the return of the annual pancake races in the city centre.

Entrants took part in the races along Bore Street with civic leaders joining crowds to watch the action unfold.

More than 45 people took part in the event, flipping their pancakes as they ran.

The winner of the ladies’ final was Britney Lewis from John German Estate Agents, while the male race saw Will Preece from EPO Solicitors be the first to cross the line.

The children’s title went to ten-year-old Laiyla Robinson-Hudin, while John German bagged a double as Jack Devlin scooped the mascot race dressed as Batman’s sidekick Robin.