A councillor says a visit to a waste processing plant has highlighted the importance of ensuring incorrect items of rubbish are not mixed together.

Cllr Steve Norman, chair of Lichfield District Council’s task group on climate change, joined Cllr Mike Wilcox, cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, on a tour of the Veolia Energy Recovery Facility at Four Ashes.

The facility processes around 340,000 tonnes of black bin waste a year and produces enough electricity to power 66,000 homes.

Cllr Norman said that the processing of the waste demonstrated the need of residents to ensure items were sorted appropriately before going into bins.

“If a large piece of concrete or even furniture is in the mix it can cause serious problems that can stop the process until it is cleared, so that message needs to be shared with our residents. “No bricks, no saucepans or kitchen appliances – and ideally nothing that can be put in the recycling bins.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council