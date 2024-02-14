A creative couple will be among those showcasing their skills as part of a charity art trail coming to Lichfield this summer.

March of the Elephants will be staged in aid of St Giles Hospice.

The initiative will see decorated elephant sculptures placed across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield from 1st July.

Having met at art school, Kieron and Lynsey Reilly have embarked on a number of creative collaborations over the years – and will be teaming up as part of the community art trail.

Lynsey, a scenic artist, said:

“We’re always excited to paint these sculptures, but we’re even more excited as this one is so local – and we’re over the moon we will be able to visit the trail. “I think if we saw these and we didn’t have our own one we would be a bit sad.” Lynsey Reilly

Although the designs are still being kept top secret, Lynsey said they would be making a clear link to the local area.

“We took inspiration from all the stained glass you can find around Lichfield – especially Lichfield Cathedral – and then we liked the idea of having so many colours, making it really bright and loving. “St Giles is such a wonderful place and there’s so much love, we just wanted to represent that as well as pulling in things from the environment. “Elephants have the second biggest heart in the animal kingdom, so we thought this design was fitting. We also thought it was nice to tie in the message that everyone who works at St Giles obviously have massive hearts and are super kind.” Lynsey Reilly

At the end of the trail, the elephants will be sold at auction to raise vital funds for St Giles Hospice. More details are available at www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.