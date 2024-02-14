A councillor says the announcement of the operator of a new cinema shows that Lichfield is “on the cusp of something truly extraordinary”.

Everyman will run the new multi-screen facility which will open in the former Debenhams building in Lichfield city centre.

It means the prospect of a dedicated cinema returning to Lichfield for the first time in decades.

The agreement is being hailed as the final part in the jigsaw after Lichfield District Council and Evolve Estates, owner of the Three Spires shopping centre, agreed on a joint venture to redevelop the empty unit.

Cllr Andy Smith, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said:

“This agreement with Everyman is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our team. “It underscores our commitment to providing diverse entertainment options for our residents and visitors alike. “Lichfield is on the cusp of something truly extraordinary, and we cannot wait to witness the positive impact this cinema will have on our community.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Everyman has agreed a long-term deal to operate the four screen cinema, with the redevelopment of the former Debenhams site also featuring five new food and drink outlets.

The council said that legal agreements were being completed for those units, with announcements due to be made in the coming months about the businesses who will take them on.

Phil Murphy, from Evolve Estates, said:

“Since we acquired Three Spires, we have been determined to improve visitors’ overall experience and deliver the city’s first dedicated cinema in decades. “We’re over the moon to get this deal over the line and we look forward to continuing working with the local authority and with Everyman. “We are confident this will be a catalyst for this historic city and will help to attract more leisure brands to the centre and beyond.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates