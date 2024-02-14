A farmer has been fined £2,000 for burning and burying waste on his land in Whittington.

Cannock Magistrates Court heard that on 8th November 2022 an environmental health officer from Lichfield District Council spotted black smoke rising from a large fire off Fisherwick Road owned by Frank Gray.

When the officer was unable to access the land, they returned the following day to find the smouldering remains of tractor tyres, a chemical drum, scaffold pole, gas meter box, wire fencing and cables.

Further visits saw environmental health officers witness a crane lifting the remains of the fire into a trailer before taking it to another field where it was dumped and buried close to a watercourse, crops and livestock.

Gray, aged 63 of The Green, admitted an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. In addition to the £2,000 fine, he was ordered to pay the council’s costs of £1,503.71, and a victim surcharge of £800.

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“Protecting Lichfield District’s environment is among the council’s highest priorities – we will always seek to take action against those who harm it. “We know that it is incredibly important to local people, and that they want to see action taken. “I hope this prosecution acts as a deterrent to anyone else thinking of causing pollution to the air, land or water in Lichfield District.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council