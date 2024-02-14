A power-folk four piece will be bringing a dose of vocal harmonies and girl power to Lichfield next month.

Wise Woman will bring their UK tour to The Hub at St Mary’s on 2nd March.

The show will see Anna Pool, Lydia Bell, Charlotte Vaughan and Maddie Cutter journey through their own music as well as delivering innovative arrangements of traditional folk favourites.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Wise Woman’s fabulous harmonies and their clever arrangements characterise their own songs while adding a completely new dimension to traditional folk songs. “This is your opportunity to see these four excellent musicians in action.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.