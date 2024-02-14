Lichfield’s Finlay Lines was able to celebrate a post-race bonus after penalties saw him promoted to top of the podium.

The karting star was taking part in the second round of the Hunts Kart Racing Club Championship at Kimbolton.

He was allocated a 24th place start in heat one leaving him with a tough task in a field of 30 drivers in the MiniMax 950 class – and things didn’t go well as an engine issue led to an early retirement.

But with a fourth placed start in heat two, Lines used the final corner to good effect to take the lead with four minutes of the race remaining.

Despite a late pass for the lead from his team-mate, Lines retook the lead on the final lap to secure the heat race win.

It meant the Synergy driver started the final from 14th place on the grid and was on the charge as he made up ten places early on.

Running in second place on the final lap, Lines made a late overtake bid at the final corner, crossing the finish line just three-hundredths of a second behind the on-track winner.

But there was more drama to come as Lines was later promoted to the win after post-race penalties were applied.