Police say more than 50 suspects have been charged with offences linked to vehicle thefts as part of a county-wide operation.

Operation Bormus was launched back in 2022 and has seen local policing teams targeting thieves.

The work by Staffordshire Police has also led to £250,000 worth of stolen vehicles being discovered in a chop shop operating in the county.

Detective Inspector David Rowlands, who oversees Operation Bormus, said:

“We don’t underestimate the profound impact that vehicle theft can have on people, businesses and livelihoods. “The only way we’re going to continue making progress in this area is by being proactive. We want to identify more of the individuals and organised groups taking vehicles and target them robustly. “Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously or thinks their vehicle is being targeted by thieves is encouraged to report it to us as soon as they can. “We’re going to target them, follow them and take the appropriate action to bring them to justice.” Detective Inspector David Rowlands

Figures from Staffordshire Police reveal that the number of vehicle theft offences recorded in 2023 was down 3% on the previous year.

The operation has also seen 22 car key burglary suspenses arrested since July 2023, with ten of those charged so far.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“I welcome Staffordshire Police’s focus on tackling vehicle theft proactively, both in conjunction with other forces and through the work of the Operation Bormus team. “I know vehicle crime is a major cause of concern for many of our communities – having your car stolen can cause significant disruption for individuals, while for smaller businesses, the loss of a van full of tools can directly impact on people’s livelihoods. “We can all play a part in helping to drive down vehicle crime, whether that’s taking a few simple steps to protect our own vehicles or reporting any concerns about suspicious activity.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams