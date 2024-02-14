Chasetown suffered penalty pain as two first half spot kicks helped to condemn them to a 2-1 defeat.

Hosts Mossley twice took advantage after fouls from Kris Taylor and Luke McGinnell both saw the referee point to the spot.

Chasetown had carved out early chances when Jack Langston sent a strike over the top, while Danny Glover tested the home keeper from a free-kick.

But Mossley went in front when William Shepherd sent James Wren the wrong way from the first penalty of the evening.

Glover saw appeals waved away when he was felled in the box at the other end before Mossley were awarded their second spot kick which Shepherd again converted.

Oli Hayward reduced the deficit after the break, but Mark Swann’s were unable to force an equaliser as The Scholars left empty handed.