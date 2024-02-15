Youngsters are being invited to an open evening for a new local Scouts group.

The 1st Fazeley Scout Group are opening a new troop aimed at boys and girls aged between ten and 14.

The open event will take place from 6pm to 8pm on 21st February at Fazeley Town Hall.

A spokesperson said:

“The reason for opening a new Scout troop is because the Cubs, who are aged between eight and ten, are enjoying themselves and want to move to the next section. “Scouts provides skills for life, ranging from leadership to teamwork, social skills to self-confidence and problem solving to responsibility. “Activities Scouts can get involved with include caving, kayaking, geocaching, local knowledge, first aid, media relations, camping, pioneering, martial arts and science.” Scouts spokesperson

For more details contact Andy Bennett at [email protected] or on 07565 925220.