Final preparations are underway for Lichfield’s first ever Lunar New Year celebration.

An event will be held at the Lichfield Guildhall from midday to 3pm on Saturday (17th February).

Entry is free and there will be a range of themed activities to try.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said:

“We have demonstrations of Wing Chung from Full Circle Self Defence and Tai Chi from Painting the Rainbow. “You will also be able to try origami and Chinese calligraphy, as well as contributing a scale to our Lunar New Year Dragon. “There will be face painting and refreshments and Hong Kong snacks to try from QT. “All monies raised will be going to Lichfield City of Sanctuary and St Giles Hospice – the chosen charities of the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins