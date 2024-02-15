People are being asked to give their views on local emergency ambulance response times.
Healthwatch Staffordshire is launching an anonymous survey to gather information on the issue locally.
A spokesperson said the consultation had been launched “following public concern” about response times.
“The Healthwatch Staffordshire survey collects feedback about people’s experiences of using the 999 ambulance services – you may respond as a patient who needed to use the service or on behalf of such a patient.
“The survey is completely anonymous and the results will be used in our reports to influence development of future services.”
People have until midnight on 10th March to complete the survey online.