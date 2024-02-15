People are being asked to give their views on local emergency ambulance response times.

Healthwatch Staffordshire is launching an anonymous survey to gather information on the issue locally.

A spokesperson said the consultation had been launched “following public concern” about response times.

“The Healthwatch Staffordshire survey collects feedback about people’s experiences of using the 999 ambulance services – you may respond as a patient who needed to use the service or on behalf of such a patient.

“The survey is completely anonymous and the results will be used in our reports to influence development of future services.”