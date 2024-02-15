More children in care will be able to stay in Staffordshire if plans are given the go-ahead.

A report to Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet outlines plans to open six local authority run facilities.

It comes after plans were previously unveiled to join a West Midlands-wide residential care and fostering care framework to allow the council to invest in its own homes.

If agreed, the six new facilities would allow for children to be looked after in smaller, local residential homes and reduce the amount of times a youngster would need to move.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Providing a safe and nurturing environment for our most vulnerable children is a priority for us. Most local authorities are facing challenges in this area, which is why it is important we plan effectively to help meet their needs. “We work with families to keep children within the family setting wherever it is safe to do so. If a child is placed in care, we try to find suitable foster carers to place that child in a loving home environment. “If however, a residential home is the appropriate option, developing more places within Staffordshire will ensure our most vulnerable children will be cared for locally and will provide more stability for children – to help them thrive.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The report to the county council’s cabinet revealed that as of December 2023 there were 1,360 children in care in Staffordshire.

Figures also show that around £31.5million is spent each year on residential homes, with 124 places available at any one time.

Cllr Sutton’s report added:

“The single most important step we can take in reducing the cost is securing a stable home. “When we do not secure the stable home it often results in multiple moves. The 20 most complex children were moved 71 times in total. “Of the 124 children, 68 are placed outside of Staffordshire and ideally they would be placed within the county.” “Most local authorities are investing in internal provision to disrupt the market and provide care for children who would otherwise be difficult to place.” Staffordshire County Council report

No details on the potential locations have been confirmed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will meet to discuss the plans on 21st February.