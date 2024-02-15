The sale of antique paintings which once hung in a local hotel has raised more than £3,000 for the Lichfield Festival.

The five works were purchased by Helen and Vic Wiser in 1990 until they sold Swinfen Hall in 2021.

Having been sponsors of the festivals for more than 30 years, the couple asked the new owners if they would allow the oil paintings to be auctioned off to support the arts event.

They went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers earlier this week.

Helen, who has been chair of the Lichfield Festival since 2017, said:

“We are delighted that over £3,000 was raised at auction from the sale of five paintings that used to hang at Swinfen Hall Hotel. “Swinfen Hall has supported Lichfield Festival for over 30 years and we are very grateful to Lee Bushell, the new owner, for continuing this tradition. We are also indebted to Richard Winterton who waived all commission and fees for the sale. “These funds will help support our year-long programme of arts events in Lichfield, which start next month with the Lichfield Literature Festival.” Helen Wiser

The paintings included a three-quarter length portrait of a lady attributed to British artist Richard Buckner and a portrait of Colonel John Hutchinson, one of the signatories of the death warrant of Charles I.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“There was great interest in researching and cataloguing these paintings in order to take them to auction. “We’re delighted the sale has raised such a good sum to support Lichfield Festival.” Richard Winterton