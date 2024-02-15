Temporary traffic lights are set to be installed at a Lichfield junction for almost two months.

Water main diversion works at the junction of Thompson Way, the A38 slip road, Burton Road and Bytheway Walk at Streethay will take place between 26th February and 12th April.

The works – which will run from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays – form part of the wider HS2 project in the area.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said:

“South Staffs Water will be carrying out the diversion of an existing water main. “In order to carry out the work safely, existing traffic lights will be temporarily replaced with four-way lights for the duration of the work. “Once the Burton Road and Thompson Way phase is complete, then the water main diversion will continue within the existing HS2 site. “We have designed our works to avoid disruption to water supplies.”