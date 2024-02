Burntwood will face a tough test this week as they travel to high-flying Old Saltleians.

The hosts sit just a point off leaders Edwardians, while the visitors slipped to sixth after a disappointing defeat against Kidderminster last time out.

Meanwhile, the 2nds also face a tough test as they welcome Atherstone to The CCE Sportsway.

Both fixtures kick off at 2.15pm tomorrow (17th February).