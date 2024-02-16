Folk singer-songwriter Angeline Morrison will perform in Lichfield next month.

The multi-instrumentalist uses her music to explore traditional song and the stories of ordinary human lives.

She will perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 7th March.

The venue’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“Angeline transports traditional folk music to a whole new level, with her unique approach filling it with meaning from the very first to the very last note. “Folk fans will not want to miss this gig.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.