Workshops in Shenstone next month will give people advice on growing their own fruits.

The free sessions will be held at Dobbies garden centre.

Grow How takes place at 10.30am on 2nd March with advice on hand from gardening experts.

It will be followed by a Little Seedlngs session the following day where youngsters aged between four and ten will get the chance to find out about the importance of fruit and learn how to grow their own strawberries.

Zoe Stanmore, from Dobbies, said

“Soft fruits come in so many delicious varieties, and they can be grown in compact pots, so you don’t need a big space to start growing your own. “It’s not essential to have a large outdoor space – a pot in a well-lit space is ideal. Fertilise your soil correctly, and if you water and prune as and when needed, you can expect a good harvest. “The Grow How session will also allow for customers to visit our Shenstone store and share any challenge they’ve had with growing their own, to get advice and feedback from our team.” Zoe Stanmore, Dobbies

For additional information visit www.dobbies.com/events.