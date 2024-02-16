Lichfield City will welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Highgate United to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this weekend.

Ivor Green will be hoping that his side can continue their hot run of form, which has seen them chalk up five wins in their last five league encounters.

The visitors’ last trip to Lichfield resulted in a heated 3-1 loss, which saw the hosts progress to the fourth round of the FA Vase.

Highgate’s form has somewhat waned in recent weeks though. Despite beating Romulus 5-1 on the road last time out, their previous two fixtures resulted in 4-0 and 3-1 losses against Atherstone Town and Whitchurch Alport respectively.

This has seen them drop to fourth in the league table, just three points clear of sixth-placed Stourport Swifts.

Meanwhile, Lichfield have climbed to second, just seven points behind league leaders Congleton Town with two games still in hand.

Kick-off tomorrow (17th February) is at 3pm.