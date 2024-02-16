Residents at a Lichfield care home have celebrated Chinese New Year with the help of a local restaurant.

The Spires hosted a themed day of activities, including tucking into tasty treats provided by Lee Garden.

Emily Randall, activity coordinator at the home, said staff and residents had enjoyed welcoming the Year of the Dragon:

“We are very grateful for the generous donation of food and support from our local Chinese restaurant, Lee Garden. “We had a brilliant day and the home looked absolutely wonderful decorated all in red. “Everyone had such fun finding out about the different animals, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes.” Emily Randall