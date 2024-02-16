The National Memorial Arboretum has been honoured with a regional award.
The Alrewas venue won the Excellence in Sustainability prize at the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Awards.
The honour was handed over at a ceremony in Birmingham yesterday (15th February).
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“Huge congratulations to the National Memorial Arboretum for winning the Excellence in Sustainability award.
“We are proud to have you in Lichfield District.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council