The National Memorial Arboretum has been honoured with a regional award.

The Alrewas venue won the Excellence in Sustainability prize at the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Awards.

The honour was handed over at a ceremony in Birmingham yesterday (15th February).

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Huge congratulations to the National Memorial Arboretum for winning the Excellence in Sustainability award. “We are proud to have you in Lichfield District.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council