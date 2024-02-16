The sale of land from the redevelopment of Lichfield city centre will be reinvested in other areas, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

A developer is currently being sought for plot of land which formerly housed the Tempest Ford garage.

If a deal could be struck, it would finally bring to an end more than a decade of uncertainty following the collapse of the Friarsgate scheme.

The 1.5 acre former garage site, which forms part of the wider 7 acre redevelopment area, is being earmarked for new homes which Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, says he hopes will attract “young professionals”.

But he said the benefits of success in the city centre would be felt by all residents.

“We have 110,000 residents in Lichfield District, clearly not just in Lichfield, but also in areas such as Burntwood, Armitage, Fazeley, Little Aston – we cover a huge population over a really large area. “For the last ten or 15 years we’ve focused really heavily on trying to get this city centre development off the ground. “As soon as that’s done we’ll be able to take the money we generate from that development and start looking elsewhere and right across the district at how we invest that in communities to improve all of our residents lives.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen had previously said “visible progress” would be made on the former Friarsgate site by January 2023.

But the Conservative leader said it was now clear that an alternative approach to the redevelopment of the city centre was paying off.

“The time scheduling has slipped slightly, but the phasing is staying exactly as we envisaged it. “The phasing is a really important part of bringing the site forward. Historically, we attempted to bring the seven acre site forward in one big go and that didn’t work. “What we have always envisaged in the last few years is that we break that down into much smaller chunks, bring them forward in phases. “We’re now seeing the fruition of that paying off for us. “Actually splitting the development up into multiple phases such as we’ve done over the last few years has really paid dividends in enabling us to bring those parcels of land forward individually. “We see that with the cinema coming forward at one end of the site and now bringing forward this 1.5 acre site in the corner of the Friarsgate land. “Parcelling it up has allowed us to break that stand off and allow it to come forward.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council