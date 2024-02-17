Chasetown will hope to rediscover their league form as they head to Clitheroe this weekend.

The trip to Lancashire comes after The Scholars suffered a blip in their play-off chase in midweek as two first half penalties condemned them to a 2-1 loss against Mossley.

Mark Swann will be hoping that his side can find their form against Clitheroe, who currently sit 10th in the Northern Premier League West Division.

The hosts will also be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy defeat last time out, as Sefton Gonzales’ opener was the only consolation in a 5-1 loss to Runcorn Linnets.

Three points for Chasetown tomorrow (17th February) could see them climb back into the top five, depending on other results from around the division.