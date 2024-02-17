Chasetown fell to a 4-1 defeat at Clitheroe after being forced to play for the majority of the game with ten men.

The Scholars had started positively but were rocked after 12 minutes when Luke McGinnell was given his marching orders after being fouling Eden Bailey.

The visitors made a quick substitution to change to five at the back and held on well until the hosts made the breakthrough seven minutes before the break when Simon Njaria netted after James Wren had initially kept the ball out.

Clitheroe had a goal disallowed for offside and then midway through the second half, Chasetown had a gilt-edged opportunity to level when Oli Hayward broke through into the box and forced a save from Hakan Burton, who then had to save from a Danny Glover free kick.

The hosts rode a spell of pressure and broke away to score a second with Sefton Gonzales slotting home after The Scholars waited for an offside flag that never came.

The one man disadvantage took it’s toll on Chasetown and Clitheroe added a third as Amaar Hussain slid home.

Jack Massey added a fourth with another swift breakaway.

There was a late consolation for Chasetown when Jack Langston netted a late penalty after Johno Atherton was tripped in the box.