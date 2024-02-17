New figures have revealed that people speaking 28 different languages have been integrated into local communities across Staffordshire in the last 12 months.

The data was released by Staffordshire County Council to highlight the work being carried out to help people settle.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the authority, said:

“One of Staffordshire’s strengths is the resilience of our communities and how people help and support one another in so many different ways. “When newcomers arrive here, for whatever reason, the sooner they find their feet in their community, they can find work, put down roots and begin to contribute themselves.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council’s figures show that more than 750 Afghans and Ukrainians have settled in Staffordshire, with support ranging from music lessons for talented youngsters so they can continue playing instruments, English lessons for adults searching for jobs and enhancing language skills so a teenager could take up a place at university.