Lichfield face a crunch top of the table clash against Long Eaton as they return to action this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens currently sit two points above their second placed hosts who also have a game in hand.

Long Eaton had hoped to close the gap last weekend but saw their clash against Newark postponed.

It means that with only five league games to go, the clash this afternoon (17th February) could be a crucial one in the context of the chase for the title.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.