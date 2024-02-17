The audiences at a Lichfield pantomime have helped to raise more than £7,470 for local good causes.

A bucket collection during the festive production of Beauty and the Beast was held to in aid of We Love Lichfield and the Lichfield Garrick Charity.

The money raised will be split between the two causes.

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and chief executive of Lichfield Garrick, said:

“The Garrick is overwhelmed with the generosity of our patrons. “The team at the Garrick is passionate about improving the lives of those within our community through the arts, and with these donations, we can continue to enhance the district and area.” Daniel Buckroyd

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“These heartfelt contributions will positively impact multiple local voluntary groups, enhancing the well-being of thousands of people across Lichfield District. “On behalf of The Lichfield Garrick and We Love Lichfield, I extend my sincere appreciation to the pantomime audiences whose generosity will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on their community’s well-being.” Simon Price