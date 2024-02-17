Lichfield RUFC shirt

Lichfield’s top of the table clash at Long Eaton has been called off.

The Myrtle Greens were due to make the trip this afternoon (17th February) for a first versus second encounter.

But waterlogged pitches have seen the fixture postponed.L

