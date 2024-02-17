A new beauty business has opened in Lichfield city centre.

Beauty at Bore Street will offer nails, massage, eye treatments and waxing.

The business is being run by two beauty therapists who have decided to go it alone with their own company.

A spokesperson said:

“We are located within the characteristic Old Corn Exchange and clients can experience our high level professional treatments covering everything from manicures to massage. “Our aim was to create a relaxing space for our clients to unwind.”

For more details visit the Beauty on Bore Street Instagram page.