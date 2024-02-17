Trading Standards bosses in Staffordshire have welcomed plans to ban the sale of disposable vapes.

The proposals are part of government plans to tackle their use by young people.

The new powers being introduced will restrict flavours which are specifically marketed at children and ensure that manufacturers produce plainer, less visually appealing packaging.

It will also allow government to change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of sight of youngsters and away from products such as sweets.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

Under the new controls there will be new fines for shops in England and Wales which sell vapes to children. Trading standards officers will be empowered to act “on the spot” to tackle underage tobacco and vape sales.

Cllr Wilson said:

“Vaping is acknowledged as an important tool for quitting smoking. However, we remain concerned about the growing number of young people vaping. “Our officers have seen a huge rise in the number of illegal vapes being offered for sale, particularly illegal vapes which appear to be marketed towards children. “Growing evidence also suggests that vapes and e-cigarettes are an environmental concern and a potential fire hazard. “A ban on disposable vapes would benefit Staffordshire by not only safeguarding children’s health but also safeguarding the environment.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council