Plans to convert offices in Lichfield for residential use have been approved.

The works will see some minor interior work carried out at 12A Lombard Street, while an external wall will be removed to create a driveway.

A planning report said:

“Given the original use of the property which is a listed building, the principle of conversion is considered to be acceptable. “Comments have been received from neighbours that are concerned with the car parking and the los of on-street parking due to the dropped kerb and driveway being included in this scheme, however, this is acceptable in conservation and design terms, but will be subject to a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) being permitted by Staffordshire County Council highways team and is therefore not a consideration of the granting of this planning permission. “Should the TRO be unsuccessful, given the sustainable location of this site within the city centre and close to public transport modes and the existing use as offices which requires more parking in line with the council’s adopted standards, the scheme would remain acceptable. “A condition to secure the off street parking is therefore unjustified in this case.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.