Residents are being warned of “noise and vibration” when the next phase of HS2 works begin in Lichfield.

Piling will take place alongside the northbound carriageway of the A38 at Streethay.

The process involves driving columns into the ground as part of the high speed railway development.

The work is due to begin on 29th February until 4th April from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday.

A second phase will overlap with work taking place between 18th March and 15th May.

A spokesperson said:

“These works will enable us to begin the construction of the new HS2 line to pass underneath the A38. “Piling involves driving deep, strong columns into the ground to provide a solid base for our future structure. “Some noise and vibration may be generated from the work we are completing.” HS2 spokesperson