Lichfield City closed the gap on leaders Congleton Town after beating Highgate United 2-0.

Second half goals from Jack Edwards and Dom Lewis sealed the win at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Results elsewhere also went the way of Ivor Green’s men as leaders Congleton Town drew 2-2 at Whitchurch Alport, meaning their advantage in the Midland Football League Premier Division is cut to five points with City having two games in hand.

Lichfield began brightly with Joe Haines testing visiting keeper Reece Francis with an early strike.

Highgate went close to opening the scoring but could only fire wide when one-on-one with City stopper James Beeson.

The hosts went close early in the second half as Joe Haines’ cross hit the post, while Dunn also saw a header kept out by Francis.

The breakthrough for Lichfield eventually came on 65 minutes when Edwards’ corner looped over everyone to find the net.

Both sides saw chances come and go as City tried to close out the game while Highgate looked to find a leveller.

But Lichfield nerves were settled late on when a neat move saw Liam Kirton, Lewi Burnside and Cameron Dunn combine to create a chance for Lewis who lashed the ball into the bottom corner.