Councillors have backed changes to how Staffordshire Police responds to those experiencing mental health issues.

The first phase of the Right Care, Right Person approach was introduced earlier this month.

The aim is to ensure that when there are concerns for a person’s welfare linked to mental health, medical or social care issues, the organisation with the most appropriate skills, training and experience will respond.

But concerns have been raised elsewhere in the country that the approach will mean police stop going out to call-outs relating to mental health.

Staffordshire County Council’s safeguarding overview and scrutiny committee has met with police representatives and contacted local authorities within the Humberside policing area, where the scheme first started, to gain further understanding.

At a meeting this week, members supported the introduction of Right Care, Right Person in Staffordshire and agreed to refer monitoring of its progress to the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board.

But some concerns remain however. A report to the committee said:

“While we are supportive of the initiative in principle and are pleased with the planned phased approach to implementation, we feel there remains a need to examine how this progresses, being mindful of the implications for the local authority and how partnership working is strengthened to ensure the best outcome for vulnerable individuals.” Report to Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Noble has previously told councillors the first phase of the scheme would focus onconcern for welfare calls, where there was no immediate risk to life and which are better served by health and social care organisations.

The next stage of the initiative is expected to begin in May, a report to the committee said. It added:

“Phase two is police non-attendance where individuals have walked out of facilities such as hospitals, mental health facilities, care homes etc other than where there are concerns where an individual is a risk to themselves or others.” Report to Staffordshire County Council

Committee chairman Bob Spencer, who presented the scrutiny report, told the meeting that making the best use of police time was a key issue.

“There are some varying percentages around the time, effort and money that looking after vulnerable people puts on police forces nationally. For some of them, 80% of the calls in a day are what they call safe and well checks. “Some would argue that’s not necessarily the best use of warranted police officers and, with potentially increasing crime levels and threats, people want their local police forces to have a clearer focus. Police will say this sort of safe and well check is better done by other people. “That clearly raises some concerns, not least amongst members of this panel but certainly much broader, about are they withdrawing completely, what does that look like, what’s going to happen when someone is in need of help at 3am at the top of a block of flats or on a bridge? “I think we received the right sort of response in as much as the police were very realistic about what they expected to see in reduction of work. It comes along with other additional support, with people who are mental health experts in the control rooms in local police stations who are on hand 24 hours a day to offer the best support and guidance around who is the right person to be dealing with this. “We also then had complete assurance that no-one is going to be left stranded on a bridge somewhere, or if they are in desperate need.” Cllr Bob Spencer, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Ann Edgeller, the authority’s mental health champion, said:

“Speaking from life experience, I’ve been in the situation where I’ve had to dial 999, having a violent son and being frightened for my own safety. The police arrive – three burly officers – and I felt sorry for the police because they said ‘this chap’s suffering from mental health problems’ and they didn’t know what to do and where to go. “I welcome the work that’s going on with this. I really feel it’s a vast move forward.” Cllr Ann Edgeller, Staffordshire County Council

But Cllr Gillian Pardesi said there were still questions to be asked about the changes.

“We’ve been told for a considerable time that for the mental health support that a lot of people need they’re on a waiting list, there is a considerable strain on the system and people are having to wait unacceptable levels of time because of the lack of support. “Now police are withdrawing themselves in these situations and we’re told that the mental health support is being brought in. “So how come it can be brought in now but couldn’t be brought in before to tackle waiting lists? “I don’t understand – it seems like when we’re put in that situation, we can come up with solutions. Otherwise it’s a sad case of people languishing on waiting lists to access the support they desperately need.” Cllr Gillian Pardesi, Staffordshire County Council