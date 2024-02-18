A back catalogue of rock hits will be explored in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

The History of Rock is coming to the city theatre on 24th February.

The show will celebrate the birth of the genre in the 1950s, traversing the decades to the classic hits of the 1970s and 1980s.

A spokesperson said:

“The History of Rock is a jaw-dropping night transporting you through the golden ages of rock, featuring the music of artists such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, Guns n Roses, AC/DC, Queen and many more. “Experience this iconic music brought back to life by an exceptional live band consisting of some of the finest musicians and performers from around the world, original visual footage of the featured bands and artists, as well as incredible concert staging and lighting.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28. For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.