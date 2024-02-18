The lead singer of multi-platinum band Space will perform a show with band mate Phil Hartley in Lichfield.

The duo will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 1st March.

Having enjoyed hits with the band including Female of the Species, Neighbourhood, Dark Clouds and Avenging Angels, Tommy continues to tour with space as well as performing more intimate shows alongside Phil.

Their set will include hits from thew band along with some of Tommy’s solo work.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“What a treat for fans of Space – the more intimate atmosphere of The Hub makes it the ideal venue for Tommy and Phil’s versions of your favourite hits and Tommy’s solo material.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £17.50. For booking details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.