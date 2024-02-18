Lichfield District Council is in the running for a national award.

The local authority has been named as a finalist in the Most Improved Council category at the LGC Awards.

It comes after the council launched a programme of change in 2021 aiming to deliver improvements for residents and modernise working practices.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We’ve improved the way the council is structured and led, and have worked hard to create a strong ‘can do’ ethos across the workforce. “Our officers have embraced these changes and we’re benefitting enormously from this internally. “Of course, the most important beneficiaries of our improvement must be our residents. “We have more to do – we want to be a council our residents are proud of. We know which services still need improvement and our chief executive is focused on ensuring those services improve.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in June.