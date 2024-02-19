An award-winning documentary highlighting the battle for a Ukrainian city during the war with Russia is to be screened in Lichfield.

Having been named Best Documentary at the BAFTAs, 20 Days in Mariupol will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick on 22nd March.

The documentary features the work of a team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city as they capture some of the defining images of the war.

“After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, for The Associated Press, 20 Days in Mariupol is Mstyslav Chernov’s first feature film. “It draws on Chernov’s daily news dispatches and personal footage of his own country at war. It offers a vivid, harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it’s like to report from a conflict zone, and the impact of such journalism around the globe.” Lichfield Garrick

Tickets are £6.50 and can be booked online.