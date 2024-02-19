Old Saltleians showed why they are in contention for winning the league title with a dominant performance as Burntwood went down 46-7.

However, rugby’s core values were lacking at times in a sometimes fractious contest.

The visitors suffered an early blow when flanker Rob Jones limped off the field after just four minutes with a foot injury. Mackenzie Johnson replaced him.

In Old Salts’ first attack three minutes later they went close in the left corner but were tackled into touch before Alfie Dewsbury turned possession over to enable his side to clear.

The hosts took the lead after ten minutes though with a straightforward penalty goal from in front of the posts. Five minutes later they crossed for a try in the corner from a close range catch and drive.

Burntwood found it difficult to get out of their own half, partly due to a high penalty count against them. A kick to the left touchline from another award led to a second catch and drive try from a line out. A successful conversion made it 15-0.

A repeat performance was held up on 26 minutes before a flashpoint occurred on 33 minutes which cost an Old Salts front row player a red card while Hal Gozukucuk saw yellow following the skirmish on halfway.

Burntwood finally played a few phases in the opposition half until they lost the ball in contact to leave them trailing 15-0 at the break.

The hosts went further ahead three minutes into the second half with a fine individual try scored through the centre from the 22. The conversion made it 22-0.

No sooner had Gozukucuk returned than skipper Josh Canning received a yellow card for repeated team offences. Old Salts opted for a scrum and were awarded a penalty try which was also their try bonus point.

Burntwood then benefited from a penalty award which Ben Holt kicked to the left corner. A well-worked move between Dewsbury and Luke Rookyard saw the latter add to his impressive tally for the season. Brett Taylor landed the touchline conversion for 29-7.

Old Salts went close again before Canning returned. However, Burntwood were still stuck in their own 22. Another penalty against provided another line out option but this time possession was moved infield and number eight Fentham crossed under the posts.

As play entered the last ten minutes tempers frayed on and off the field. The home skipper was fortunate to stay on the pitch after his old-style rucking was not seen by the match official.

In the last minute of normal time Old Salts mounted a series of drives from a line out and went over for a converted try. More penalties at the restart kept Burntwood in their own 22 and the hosts sealed their victory with their influential number eight completing a hat-trick of tries. The missed conversion was the last kick of the game.

There was no joy either for Burntwood 2nds as they conceded 12 points in each half to go down 24-0 to second placed Atherstone at home.

This weekend sees Burntwood turn their attention to the county cup. As holders, they will look to defend their Staffs Intermediate Trophy title with a trip to in-form Willenhall for a semi-final tie.

The 2nds will welcome Essington for a re-arranged league game. Both sides sit in mid-table with 38 points apiece.