Chasetown’s Reece Nunn has joined Stafford Town on a dual registration until the end of the season – and his new boss is delighted to have finally got his man.

The midfielder made his debut for his new club in their 2-2 weekend draw with Stockport Town.

He played his part in a dramatic last gasp equaliser for Stafford as they missed a penalty and Nunn’s rebound was blocked before the loose ball was lashed home by a team-mate.

The North West Counties League Division One South side’s manager Adam Wall said he was pleased to bring in the Chasetown man.

“Reece is someone I’ve been aware of for 12 months. “After a failed attempt to sign him on loan last year, our improved status and ever growing relationship with Chasetown has helped me secure Reece for the remainder of the season. “He has been brought in to help break the play up and offer us more opportunities to turn the ball over.” Adam Wall