Communities across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to showcase the best of their area in a county-wide contest.

Entries are open for The Community Foundation’s Best Kept Village and Community Competition.

The scheme aims to celebrate “the charm and vibrancy” of Staffordshire.

While the competition has traditionally been about the aesthetic of communities, organisers say this year will see 25% of marks awarded for community cohesion.

Jo Cooper, The Community Foundation’s Best Kept Village Competition manager, said:

“The competition is a fantastic platform for communities to come together and highlight what makes them truly special. “We’ve witnessed a remarkable surge in interest this year with people keen to showcase the enthusiasm of Staffordshire’s diverse communities.” Jo Cooper

Jo said:

“By waiving the fee we hope to make the competition more accessible and inclusive and encourage people to enter that wouldn’t normally consider it “The competition promises to be an inspiring celebration of Staffordshire’s rich tapestry of communities, all keen to make sure that their community is crowned Staffordshire’s best. “We want more people than ever to join the journey, showcase their neighbourhood spirit and be part of this year’s unforgettable competition”. Jo Cooper

There are multiple categories including large villages and small villages. There are sustainable and green awards, plus competitions for children to celebrate their writing and art skills.

The deadline for free entry is 31st March. For more details visit www.bestkept.community.