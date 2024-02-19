The prospect of city centre land being used for retirement homes has been ruled out by the leader of Lichfield District Council.
A developer is currently being sought for the plot of land where the Tempest Ford garage once stood.
The local authority said it was hoping to create a “a gateway residential development” on the site.
But Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the focus was not on adding to the city’s retirement living options.
“I think anyone who lives in Lichfield will know that the market caters very well for retirement homes already – there’s certainly not a need for Lichfield District Council to step into that market.
“We want to see many more homes come forward that appeal to young professionals.
“The site is right in the heart of the city, it’s right opposite brilliant transport links, whether that’s train or roads, so this will be really high quality housing targeted at those young professionals who want to make their home in the heart of Lichfield city.Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Pullen said the council were also working to ensure safeguards were in place to prevent inappropriate development on a key site within the broader city centre regeneration project.
“We are working really closely with the land agent a the moment to select a very high quality developer for that land.
“We will choose who that developer is and we will have a design code in place which will be incredibly strict about what they can and can’t build on that site.
“Of course, it’s also in a conservation area as well which helps us, but we will maintain a very, very close relationship with that developer and ensure we have a contractual position which allows us to hold them to the highest possible standards to ensure that what is built on that land is something that everybody in Lichfield can be proud of.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
“The highest possible standards to ensure what is built on that land is somthing that everybody in Lichfield can be proud of.” Does this man know what he is saying? No I thought not!
It is going to be high density housing.
Despite the rise in the number of new homes being built on large scale developments around Lichfield, Cllr Pullen said it was likely that housing would feature in the city centre’s future shape.
But he said this should not be seen as a negative aspect.
“High quality, high density housing will provide much needed city-centre accommodation while enhancing the street scene and creating beautiful places for local people to live.
Why would I be proud of prime real estate being developed for an elite group of people. A gateway development (not housing) ought to be welcoming to ALL who live in or visit Lichfield. Now that would be something to be proud of.
Will these high quality housing have solar panels on the roof and air heat pumps with EV hook up points for every unit?
It is good news to hear that Cllr Pullen is prepared to stick to his guns and wants to hold out to find a developer who shares the council’s design code.
A high quality residential scheme is preferable to the empty wasteland/staff car park that there is now. Fingers crossed it pays off.
But his own party has made it very difficult to hold out for such grand designs with its national planning policies, which have put developers in the driving seat. Now Mr Gove has said brownfield sites in town and city centres should be prioritised for residential schemes to ease the housing crisis, making it even harder for councils to be able to pick and choose. The developer is king these days, not the design code. Fighting that corner could be a very expensive battle.