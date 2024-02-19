New guidance on personal relationships between members and officers at Staffordshire County Council will be discussed at a meeting this week.

The authority’s audit and standards committee will debate revised guidance on the issue during the session tomorrow (20th February).

A report to the meeting said the changes had been put forward following a workshop on the issue, with the suggestion that clarification was needed on personal relationships and connections on social media.

The revised Guidance on Member/Officer Relations says:

“If a friendship or closer relationship – including relatives – exists or forms between a member and an officer, this needs to be addressed openly. “Friendship is likely to be something closer than an acquaintance or work colleague and include some physical social interaction. “In such situations members should seek advice from the Monitoring Officer and, if in doubt, must declare their interest at formal and informal meetings. Officers must raise the matter with their assistant director or director to discuss appropriate action. “Social media interactions, such as being friends on Facebook or following on Twitter are not considered to be a friendship or close relationship. “Members and officers should carefully consider how they interact on public social media platforms. If in doubt, members and officers should seek guidance.”

Other changes include highlighting the need for those holding “politically restricted posts” not to take part in any activity with the “intention of affecting public support for a political party”.