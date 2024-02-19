A not-for-profit organisation in Lichfield is celebrating its first anniversary.

Grace Cares provides pre-loved care equipment at less than half of retail price and channels profits into projects such as the awarding of hardship grants to older people and care workers across the country.

The anniversary was celebrated at a birthday brunch event.

A spokesperson said:

“Grace Cares has been a journey of passion and purpose. “We are immensely grateful for the support we’ve received and in turn the amount of people we have been able to help. “Together, we are making a positive impact.”

For more details visit www.grace-cares.com.