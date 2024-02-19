Organisers of Lichfield’s first Lunar New Year celebration say they are over the moon with the success of the event.

Adults and children were able to join in the fun at the Lichfield Guildhall on Saturday (17th February).

Visitors enjoyed face painting, activities, traditional crafts and refreshments.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said:

“Over 500 people attended from a wide variety of backgrounds, with many saying it was the first time they had attended an event like this. “The displays by Kai Ming Tai Chi performed outside captivated the audience. Thanks to generous donations on the day, we were able to raise over £300 for the chosen charities of the Mayor and Sheriff – Lichfield City of Sanctuary and St Giles Hospice. “It was an honour to host the event, and we are looking forward to 2025’s event in the year of the snake.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins